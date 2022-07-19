Left Menu

Basic health facilities missing, kin carry ill woman on shoulders for 12 km to see doctor

Exposing the rickety health infrastructure in remote villages of the country, a 52-year-old ill woman was carried by her family members on their shoulders, for a distance of 12 kilometres, to reach the nearest medical facility in Badiyar area of Uttarakhand.

19-07-2022
Exposing the rickety health infrastructure in remote villages of the country, a 52-year-old ill woman was carried by her family members on their shoulders, for a distance of 12 kilometres, to reach the nearest medical facility in Badiyar area of Uttarakhand. Shakuntala Devi, a resident of Dingadi village in Uttarkashi district, was suffering from acute dehydration and fever for a week. When the homemade remedies did not work, her kin decided to carry her on their shoulders to see a doctor in Sarnol, 12 km away. They put the woman into a chair and carried her on a ''dandi'' (a frame made of bamboos), and bore it on their shoulders to take her to the first doctor available. ''This is the sorry state of affairs of health facilities in about eight villages of Badiyar in the district despite 22 years of Uttarakhand's creation and more than seven decades of our Independence,'' social worker Kailash Rawat said. Villages that face total absence of medical facilities in Badiyar are Sar, Dingadi, Gothuka, Panti, Kimdar and Levtadi, he said. The social worker said not only health, there are no proper roads or educational facilities in the area. ''Not just Shakuntala Devi, many sick people from the area have been taken on 'dandis' to nearest health centres, and several of them succumbed on the way,'' he added. PTI CORR ALM SRY

