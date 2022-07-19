Left Menu

Political worker among 2 detained for threatening loan recovery team with gun in Jammu

Two men, including a worker of a political party, were detained on Tuesday for allegedly threatening a team of bank employees with a firearm and firing a gunshot in air, police here said.The Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank team had gone to the house of the accused in the outskirts of Jammu city to recover a loan, officials said.The incident took place in Kunjwani area after the bank officials went to the house of the accused allegedly after he failed to honour the debt after dozens of repeated reminders and requests, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:53 IST
Two men, including a worker of a political party, were detained on Tuesday for allegedly threatening a team of bank employees with a firearm and firing a gunshot in air, police here said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank team had gone to the house of the accused in the outskirts of Jammu city to recover a loan, officials said.

The incident took place in Kunjwani area after the bank officials went to the house of the accused allegedly after he failed to honour the debt after dozens of repeated reminders and requests, they said. The main accused who fired the shots in air is still at large, they said.

There was a scuffle between the bank’s team and the accused, during which he fired two shots in air, while the political worker threatened them with his gun, they said. A hunt is on to arrest two more men, including the main accused, police said.

The vehicle in which the bank officials had gone to the house also had its windscreen damaged in stone-pelting, they said.

