Mahanadi, Brahmani river contain high level BOD & TC: Minister

The Odisha government Tuesday said the water of Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers are found to have higher levels of BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand) and TC (total coliform) than the specified levels.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister PK Amat said this in Assembly while replying to a query from BJD Member Amar Prasad Satpathy.

Amat in a written reply said that the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) tests water quality of 11 main rivers flowing through the state at 129 places.

According to the results of the tests conducted in 2021 (January to December) and in 2022 (January to April) by the OSPCB, the two parameters of BOD and TC were found to be higher than the specified limits in the waters of Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers.

The reason for high BOD and TC level may be due to the discharge of urban wastewater into the rivers and in-stream use of river water, Amat informed.

The minister said that the OSPCB has regularly apprised the concerned municipal officers about the pollution of river water and suggested them to take steps for making river water pollutants free.

The minister said the authorities of the Housing and Urban Development department, Public Health Department, and Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) are requested to take measures to purify water drown for the supply to people.

