Left Menu

Romanian man extradited to U.S. on hacking charges over virus that hit NASA

A Romanian man accused of helping distribute a computer virus that infected more than 1 million computers and caused big financial losses worldwide has been extradited to the United States, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 20-07-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 02:58 IST
Romanian man extradited to U.S. on hacking charges over virus that hit NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

A Romanian man accused of helping distribute a computer virus that infected more than 1 million computers and caused big financial losses worldwide has been extradited to the United States, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. Mihai Paunescu, 37, is accused of running a hosting service that helped distribute the Gozi virus, which stole personal bank account information while remaining virtually undetectable. He made an initial appearance on Monday in federal court in Manhattan, where he was ordered detained.

Prosecutors said the virus is among the most financially destructive in history, causing tens of millions of dollars in losses for victims. The virus was first discovered in 2007 and infected at least 40,000 computers in the United States, including more than 160 belonging to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Paunescu was extradited from Colombia following his arrest last year, and charged with conspiring to commit computer intrusion and conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud. A lawyer for Paunescu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paunescu had previously been arrested in Romania in 2012 and released on bail. U.S. prosecutors announced charges the following year against Paunescu and Nikita Kuzmin, the virus' Russian creator, who secretly pleaded guilty in 2011 as part of a cooperation agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022