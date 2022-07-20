Left Menu

"I am delighted that Premier Tagelagi's first official bilateral overseas visit will be to Aotearoa New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-07-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 10:38 IST
Niuean Premier to visit New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Niuean Premier Hon. Dalton Tagelagi will visit Aotearoa New Zealand this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

Premier Tagelagi will be officially welcomed to New Zealand on Thursday 21 July. During his visit to Wellington, he will undertake a number of official engagements, including meetings with the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Pacific Peoples. He will also sign a refreshed Aotearoa New Zealand–Niue Statement of Partnership.

"I am delighted that Premier Tagelagi's first official bilateral overseas visit will be to Aotearoa New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said.

"With 30,000 Niuean's living in New Zealand our whakapapa connections as well as our special constitutional links makes Niue one of Aotearoa New Zealand's closest partners.

"Our ties have deepened in recent years while Niue's borders have been closed due to COVID-19. Niue has one of the highest levels of vaccination in the world and we have worked closely with them to achieve that, as well as offering economic support while tourism has been shut.

"The signing of a refreshed Statement of Partnership between Niue and Aotearoa New Zealand reflects the deep cooperation and connection between our two countries and our shared understanding of issues facing our region.

"I look forward to discussing face to face the key issues facing our region such as climate change as well as the economic recovery from COVID-19 and the current global supply constraints," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

