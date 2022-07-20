Mentally-challenged minor girl raped in UP; accused absconding

A 10-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped by a youth here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening in New Mandi police station area, they said.

In a complaint, the girl's family members alleged she was playing outside her house when the accused lured her away to a nearby field and raped her.

Police said some women heard the girl's cries and found her in a bad shape in the field.

A case has been registered against the youth and the girl is sent for medical examination, Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav said.

The accused is absconding, he said.

