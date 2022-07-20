Left Menu

Mentally-challenged minor girl raped in UP; accused absconding

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 20-07-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 12:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 10-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped by a youth here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening in New Mandi police station area, they said.

In a complaint, the girl's family members alleged she was playing outside her house when the accused lured her away to a nearby field and raped her.

Police said some women heard the girl's cries and found her in a bad shape in the field.

A case has been registered against the youth and the girl is sent for medical examination, Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav said.

The accused is absconding, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

