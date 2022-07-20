Left Menu

POCSO case accused commits suicide in Kerala prison

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 20-07-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 13:35 IST
POCSO case accused commits suicide in Kerala prison
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in a POCSO case committed suicide in his cell at the Kannur central jail on Wednesday morning, a prison official said.

A senior prison official said 37-year-old Biju, accused of sexually assaulting his own daughter, was found hanging in a corner of his cell around 6.15 AM and was rushed to the hospital by 6.20 AM.

However, his life could not be saved.

The accused, who was sent to the central jail from Mananthavady jail in February this year, hanged himself inside his cell using a towel.

The accused was also undergoing treatment for TB and had mood outs in connection with that, the officer said, adding that as a result of his illness he was being kept in a prison cell on his own.

Besides that, no one from his family was visiting him as it was his wife who had lodged the complaint against him for allegedly sexually assaulting his own daughter.

A post-mortem would be carried out and then the body would be handed over to the family for the last rites, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022