India records 20,557 fresh COVID-19 infections, 40 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 20,557 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.The country recorded 15,528 cases of infection on Tuesday. With the latest surge in COVID-19 infections, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,654.

The government data further said that the current recovery rate from COVID-19 infection in the country is at 98.47 per cent as India saw 18,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 4,31,32,140. The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

So far, 87.06 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country, of which 4,98,034 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours alone. Here, the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stood at 4.13 and 4,64 per cent respectively, the Ministry informed. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered a total of 200.61 crore vaccines against the Covid-19 infection, which included 92.71 crore second doses and 6.11 crore precaution doses.

In the last 24 hours, India administered 26,04,797 COVID-19 vaccine doses.India has "created history again", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the country achieved a big milestone of administering two billion vaccine doses in just 18 months. Congratulating all Indians on crossing the "special figure", PM Modi said that he is "proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed". He added that it has "strengthened the global fight against COVID-19".

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)