Russian defence ministry says it destroyed U.S.-made anti ship missile launcher in Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:17 IST
- Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S.-made Harpoon anti-ship missile launcher had been destroyed in Ukraine's Odesa region.
Ukraine began receiving the Harpoon missiles from Denmark in May as part of wider Western arms shipments to Kyiv.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the strike.
