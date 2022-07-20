Left Menu

2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar: Officer

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:10 IST
Singer Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Two gangsters involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala were eliminated in an encounter by the Punjab Police in Amritsar on Wednesday, an officer said.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in the encounter that last for more than four hours, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban told reporters.

An AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered from them, he said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

