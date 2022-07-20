Left Menu

Maha: Ganja worth Rs 1.92 lakh seized in Palghar; woman held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:11 IST
Maha: Ganja worth Rs 1.92 lakh seized in Palghar; woman held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have raided the residence of a woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized ganja worth Rs 1.92 lakh from there, an official said on Wednesday.

After the raid conducted on Tuesday at the house in the Nallasopara area, the police arrested the 32-year-old woman, he said.

The police received a tip-off that the woman had stored the contraband in her house and was selling it to people illegally, a spokesperson of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said in a release.

Based on it, the police raided the premises and seized 12.8 kg of ganja from there, he said.

The woman, Shabana Aslam Shaikh, was arrested and the Tulinj police in the Vasai zone registered a case against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. The police are conducting a probe into the source of the drug and to whom the woman was selling it, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022