Left Menu

Teenager killed at bus stop in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

A 13-year-old boy was killed by a Russian missile strike as he waited for a bus near a mosque in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, local officials said.

Reuters | Kharkiv | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:23 IST
Teenager killed at bus stop in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A 13-year-old boy was killed by a Russian missile strike as he waited for a bus near a mosque in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, local officials said. After the attack, the teenager's father knelt holding the hand of his dead son, whose covered body lay on the street near the destroyed bus shelter, a Reuters photograph showed.

Rescue workers carried away another corpse on a stretcher. The nearby mosque had been badly damaged. Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said three people had been killed in Kharkiv on Wednesday - a teenager, a man, and a woman - but it was not clear whether all three died at the bus stop.

He said the dead teenager's 15-year-old sister had also been wounded but did not give their names. "This is another terrible act of terror by the Russians," Synegubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, did not immediately comment on the incident. It has denied deliberately targeting civilians although Russian missile and rocket attacks have devastated Ukrainian cities and towns. In a separate Telegram post, the local prosecutor's office said it believed the rockets were fired from an Uragan multiple rocket launcher.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, resisted a Russian assault that reached its outskirts in the first two months of the invasion but has experienced almost daily shelling over the past month after a period of relative calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022