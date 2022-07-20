Ukraine's western creditor governments to suspend debt service

Ukraine's western creditor governments said on Wednesday that they would suspend Kyiv's debt servicing from Aug. 1 to the end of 2023 and potentially for an additional year.

The group, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, also called on bondholders to consent to Kiev's request for a two-year delay on its debt payments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)