Left Menu

Maha: Gutka, banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh seized in raid; three held

Police have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products, collectively worth Rs 8.72 lakh, after raiding a godown at Wada in Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, the LCB raided the godown on Tuesday and seized the stock of banned gutka and tobacco products of different brands stored in the premises, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said in a release.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:00 IST
Maha: Gutka, banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh seized in raid; three held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products, collectively worth Rs 8.72 lakh, after raiding a godown at Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday. Along with the seizure of the goods, the local crime branch (LCB) of the district rural police also arrested three persons in this connection, he said. ''Based on a complaint, the LCB raided the godown on Tuesday and seized the stock of banned gutka and tobacco products of different brands stored in the premises,'' Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said in a release. Three caretakers of the godown were arrested and booked under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022