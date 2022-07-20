Italian right says won't rule with 5-Star, wants govt shake-up

Italy's conservative parties within the ruling coalition said on Wednesday they would only remain in government if the 5-Star Movement was not a part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's administration.

In a joint statement, the League and Forza Italia parties said they wanted a major government shake-up to reflect any new composition -- a demand that Draghi has previously ruled out.

"The centre-right ... will only continue to contribute towards solving Italy's problems with a new government, still led by Mario Draghi, without the 5 Star Movement and profoundly changed," the statement said.

