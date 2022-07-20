Left Menu

Disciplinary action against 26 UP police constables deployed in ministers' security

Twenty-six police constables deployed in security of ministers and senior officials were sent to police lines on Wednesday after they were found missing from duty during a surprise inspection. Informing about the development, Superintendent of Police S Anand said, A surprise inspection was carried out to check on police personnel deployed in security of senior officials and ministers on Tuesday night.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-six police constables deployed in security of ministers and senior officials were sent to police lines on Wednesday after they were found missing from duty during a “surprise inspection.” Informing about the development, Superintendent of Police S Anand said, ''A surprise inspection was carried out to check on police personnel deployed in security of senior officials and ministers on Tuesday night. ''Twenty-six constables were found to be missing from duty. The missing constables have been sent to lines and I have ordered disciplinary action against them.'' The inspection was carried out by Circle Officer (City) Akhand Paratap Singh.

''The constables were found missing from the security duty at the residence of state cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Jitin Prasada. The constables were also missing from the security at the residence of district magistrate, district judge, and the treasury,'' he said. The missing constables were found resting in their rooms, said the officer.

