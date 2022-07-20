Left Menu

EU diplomats agree seventh round of Russia sanctions, target gold

20-07-2022
European Union diplomats meeting in Brussels on Wednesday agreed a new round of sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, including a ban on importing gold from Russia and freezing the assets of the country's top lender Sberbank.

The sanctions, due to take effect on Thursday, include blacklisting more individuals and entites held responsible for the war, said the Czech Republic, which now presides over talks among the EU's 27 nations. It is the seventh round of curbs on the Russian economy since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

