EU diplomats agree seventh round of Russia sanctions, target gold
European Union diplomats meeting in Brussels on Wednesday agreed a new round of sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, including a ban on importing gold from Russia and freezing the assets of the country's top lender Sberbank.
The sanctions, due to take effect on Thursday, include blacklisting more individuals and entites held responsible for the war, said the Czech Republic, which now presides over talks among the EU's 27 nations. It is the seventh round of curbs on the Russian economy since Moscow invaded Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- European Union
- Sberbank
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Czech Republic
- Moscow
- Russia
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces regather for defence of Donetsk
WRAPUP 2-After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces regather for defence of Donetsk
WRAPUP 3-After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces regather for the defense of Donetsk
Ukraine's shadow: Deadly crises like Somalia starved of aid