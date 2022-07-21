Iraq summons its charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after an attack - state media

Iraq's government decided in a meeting on Wednesday to summon the Iraqi Charge d'Affaires in Turkey for consultation after accusing Ankara of carrying out a strike on a mountain resort, the state news agency INA reported. The government also decided to hold the process of appointing a new ambassador to Ankara after the attack that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23 people in Iraq's northern Dohuk province, the agency added.

The cabinet also directed the foreign ministry to summon the Turkish envoy in Baghdad to protest against the attack, it added. Iraq also plans to file a complaint to the United Nation's Security Council, INA said

