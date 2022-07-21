Left Menu

U.S. Secret Service providing some records to Jan. 6 committee, panel wants more

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 02:15 IST
The U.S. Secret Service has begun providing some records in response to a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the panel's leaders said on Wednesday.

The committee is seeking additional records relevant to the attack, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in a joint statement. They added that the Secret Service's apparent failure to follow federal records retention rules could be violation of federal law.

