NEET row: Two more arrested for 'forcing girl students to remove innerwear' to appear in exam
Two more persons, who oversaw the NEET exam held in an educational institution in Kerala, were arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing in the test on July 17.
With this, the count of those arrested in connection with the incident has gone up to seven.
Five women, who were on NEET exam duty, were arrested on Tuesday. While three of them work for an agency hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA), two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident took place.
The incident allegedly took place at one of the centres of NEET (UG)-2022 at Ayur in Kerala's Kollam district.
The NTA has formed a fact-finding committee to visit Kollam. The panel will submit its report in four weeks, according to officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
