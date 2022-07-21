2 held for killing 38-year-old man in Delhi's Wazirabad: Police

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 38-year-old man in north Delhi's Wazirabad, police said on Thursday.

Sunny (29) alias Kallu, a resident of Khicharipur, and Sachin (27), a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on Wednesday, they added.

The body of Arun Kumar (38), a resident of Wazirabad, was found near the Tara chowk in Gandhi Vihar, Timarpur on Monday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said there were no clear injury marks on the body but there was blood.

The father of the victim told police that he saw his son with one of his friends, Bondha, on Sunday evening and afterwards, he went missing.

Kalsi said after going through the CCTV footage and a detailed interrogation of Bondha, it came to light that the victim was last seen with Sunny and Sachin.

The accused were rounded up and during questioning, they confessed to killing Kumar, police said, adding that a motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also seized from Sachin's possession.

''During interrogation, Sachin told police that around four-five months ago, he quarreled with Kumar while consuming liquor and in the commotion, he had sustained minor injuries on his head. He had developed a grudge against Kumar and to take revenge, he killed him with the help of one of his accomplices,'' Kalsi said.

A case was registered on Tuesday under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offense, or giving false information to screen offender), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Wazirabad police station, police said.

