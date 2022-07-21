Left Menu

UK's response to migrants arriving by small boats "ineffective and inefficient" - inspector

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:00 IST
UK's response to migrants arriving by small boats "ineffective and inefficient" - inspector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government's response to migrants coming to the country via small boats was "ineffective and inefficient" and has exposed gaps in security procedures, the chief inspector of borders and immigration said on Thursday.

"These migrants crossed the Channel in dire circumstances. Many were vulnerable and at risk, including children and women on their own, and when they arrived in Dover the way they were dealt with was unacceptable," David Neal said.

"This is because the Home Office has failed over the past three years to move from a crisis response to having better systems and procedures in place and treating this as business as usual."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022