Govt officer arrested in Palamu for taking bribe from ration dealer

A block supply officer was arrested for taking a bribe from a ration dealer in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Thursday.

Nilesh Tiwary, the supply officer of Vishrampur block, had allegedly demanded Rs 8,000 from a ration dealer of Ghasidag village, he said.

The deal was finalised at Rs 3,000 and the dealer subsequently informed the ACB, he added.

A special chemical was applied to the notes given to him as a bribe. ''When we caught him, his hands were washed and because of those chemicals, his hands turned coloured,'' said Ashok Kumar Giri, the ACB's deputy superintendent of police.

The officer had allegedly demanded the bribe for approving the ration dealer's commission.

