Left Menu

Govt officer arrested in Palamu for taking bribe from ration dealer

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 21-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:36 IST
Govt officer arrested in Palamu for taking bribe from ration dealer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A block supply officer was arrested for taking a bribe from a ration dealer in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Thursday.

Nilesh Tiwary, the supply officer of Vishrampur block, had allegedly demanded Rs 8,000 from a ration dealer of Ghasidag village, he said.

The deal was finalised at Rs 3,000 and the dealer subsequently informed the ACB, he added.

A special chemical was applied to the notes given to him as a bribe. ''When we caught him, his hands were washed and because of those chemicals, his hands turned coloured,'' said Ashok Kumar Giri, the ACB's deputy superintendent of police.

The officer had allegedly demanded the bribe for approving the ration dealer's commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022