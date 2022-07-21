Left Menu

Former Gauteng Human Settlement head arrested for fraud

Captain Christopher Singo said the 56-year-old suspect was arrested in Alberton Gauteng by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-07-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:45 IST
He said the matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team for further investigation, which culminated to the arrest of the suspect. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
A former acting head of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlement was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently receiving R7 million payments from a supplier in the Free State government asbestos project.

This was on Wednesday announced by the Hawks in a statement.

He said: "It is alleged that during the period of 2014 and 2017 an irregular contract was awarded to a service provider for the eradication of asbestos roofs by the department of Human Settlement, Free State.

"The suspect who was the Acting HOD of the Department of Human Settlement in Gauteng also authorised the same service provider irregularly in Gauteng. She then fraudulently received an amount of more than R7 million from the service provider."

He said the matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team for further investigation, which culminated to the arrest of the suspect.

"Twelve other accused including five companies have already been arrested regarding the asbestos case. The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 21 July 2022 whilst the other twelve are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein High Court on the 23 September 2022," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

