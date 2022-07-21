Left Menu

Disqualified RJD MLA sentenced to 10 years RI in another arms case

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:09 IST
Disqualified RJD MLA sentenced to 10 years RI in another arms case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former RJD MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who lost his membership of the assembly last week following his conviction in a criminal case, was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in yet another matter relating to the recovery of arms and explosives from his residence.

Singh, who is one of the most dreaded gangsters-turned-politicians spawned by the badlands of Bihar, was awarded the sentence by Special Judge, MP/MLA court, Triloki Nath Dubey, in the case relating to recovery of a bullet-proof jacket, some hand grenades and ammunition from his government accommodation here in 2015.

Earlier, he was awarded the same quantum of sentence by the court in June in a 2019 case relating to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, rocket launchers, and hand grenades from his ancestral residence in Mokama, about 100 km from here.

The former MLA has won Mokama assembly seat five times on the trot as an Independent as well as on tickets of RJD and JD(U) of arch-rivals Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar respectively.

He was disqualified by the assembly vide a notification dated July 14 in view of his conviction in the Mokama case.

Known to put his foot in the mouth, Singh, who nonetheless remains immensely popular in his constituency, spouted venom against the judge after the pronouncement of the latest order.

Court sources were of the view that the ex-MLA may end up being charged with contempt of court for the comments he made on camera.

Meanwhile, Singh's counsel Sunil Kumar told reporters, ''We had appealed against the previous conviction in the high court. We will be doing so in the present matter. My client is innocent.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022