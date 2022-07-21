Five Kanwariyas saved from drowning in Ganga

Five Kanwariyas were saved from drowning while bathing in the Ganga here on Thursday, an official said.

They were bathing near the Kangda ghat when the strong currents of the river swept them away, he said.

Jawans of the 40th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed on the banks of the river luckily saw them floundering about in the river and dived into it immediately to save them.

All of them were safely brought ashore, PAC jawan Nitesh Nautiyal who was part of the team said. The Kanwariyas named Vishal, Ankur Kashyap, Himanshu,Kapil and Sumit were all residents of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district. PAC jawans had also saved a woman Kanwariya from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh from drowning near Gau ghat on Wednesday night.

