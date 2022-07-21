Mumbai: Man found hanging in Shivaji Park area

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in the premises of a residential building in Shivaji Park area of central Mumbai, a police official said.

Trimurti Markar, a Worli resident who worked as a driver in the area, was found hanging early morning, the official added.

An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway, the Shivaji Park police station official said.

