Left Menu

Mumbai: Man found hanging in Shivaji Park area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:48 IST
Mumbai: Man found hanging in Shivaji Park area
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in the premises of a residential building in Shivaji Park area of central Mumbai, a police official said.

Trimurti Markar, a Worli resident who worked as a driver in the area, was found hanging early morning, the official added.

An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway, the Shivaji Park police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022