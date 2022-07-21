HP: Owner of UP printing press arrested in police constable recruitment paper leak case

The Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested the owner of a printing press located in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a constable recruitment paper leak case in the state.

A resident of Vaishali in UP's Ghaziabad, Sailendra Vikram Singh, was arrested on Wednesday by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state police, a press note issued on Thursday said.

Sailendra Vikram Singh is the owner of Immense Solutions Private Limited at the Sahibabad industrial area in Gaziabad from where the paper for recruitment of police constables was published in March.

The paper held on March 27 was cancelled by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6.

The accused was produced on Thursday in the court of the Shimla chief judicial magistrate, which remanded him into 14-day judicial custody.

The SIT seized 12 mobile phones, one pen drive, 10 hard disc, three memory cards of CCTV cameras and other documents during the search of the printed press, it added.

The mobile phones and other electronic material have been sent to a state forensic science laboratory at Junga for analysis, the press note said.

The call detailed record (CDR) of the seized mobile phones is also being analysed, it added.

Besides, the bank accounts of the printing press owner are also being examined. Earlier on May 31, the SIT had arrested an employee of the printing press, Sudhir Yadav.

The CM on May 6 had cancelled the written test conducted to recruit police constables amid reports of the paper leak. The test for recruiting 1,334 constables in the state police force was conducted on March 27 this year, with 75,000 candidates appearing for it after clearing physical tests.

The CM had on May 17 decided to hand over the case to the CBI but the probe agency is yet to take over the investigation. The written test was held again on July 3, in which 69,427 candidates appeared for 1,334 posts of constables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)