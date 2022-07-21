Left Menu

SC asks Centre to apprise of remedial measures taken by state govts on hate speech order

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to place before it within six weeks the information regarding preventive, corrective and remedial measures taken by the State governments, so far, in compliance with its earlier judgments on hate speech.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:06 IST
SC asks Centre to apprise of remedial measures taken by state govts on hate speech order
Representative iMAGE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to place before it within six weeks the information regarding preventive, corrective and remedial measures taken by the state governments, so far, in compliance with its earlier judgments on hate speech. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka, JB Pardiwala asked the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, to compile the information in the form of a booklet.

"We request the Secretary, Home Department, Government of India, to collate necessary information from the respective State/Union Territories in respect of matters referred to in the common chart to be made over by the counsels for the petitioner in one week. The information essentially would be in respect of matter in nature of compliance with directions and observation in the aforestated decisions to provide for preventive, corrective and remedial measures from arresting untoward situations that occur and are referred to in the petitions," the bench said. "It asked the Union Secretary to correspond directly with the State Home Secretaries within three weeks to collect the information that are required. Upon receiving the communication from the Union Secretary, the concerned Secretaries of the respective States furnish the requisite information within a period of two weeks", the bench said.

The apex court was hearing pleas against the alleged hate speech against a particular community. The Supreme Court in 2018, had issued a slew of guidelines for the Centre and State governments to control and prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching.

The guidelines included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials. The top court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud. It had said nodal officers were to be appointed to take note of hate crimes and register FIRs across the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
B2B Digital Marketing Techniques That Work

B2B Digital Marketing Techniques That Work

 Global
3
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration to rejig HHS to boost pandemic response - The Washington Post; WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration to rejig HHS to boost pandemic res...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022