Jharkhand: 3 bodies including lady constable found in staff quarters

Bodies of a lady constable, her mother and her daughter were found in the police lines quarters for the staff, said the police officials on Friday.

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 22-07-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 11:38 IST
Senior Superintendent of Police (Jamshedpur, Jharkhand), Prabhat Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of a lady constable, her mother and her daughter were found in the police lines quarters for the staff, said the police officials on Friday. The officials also informed that the police personnel was not seen for 2 days.

"Bodies of a lady constable, her mother & daughter were found at the quarters made for the staff in police line. She had not been seen for the past 2 days. The door was locked from the outside. We are investigating, the forensic team on spot," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

