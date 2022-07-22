Left Menu

Seven killed in Russian strikes on Syria - monitor, rescuers

Russian air strikes on a rural swath of northwest Syria on Friday killed at least seven people including four children, a war monitoring group and rescuers said, following months of relative calm in the area.

Updated: 22-07-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:11 IST
Russian air strikes on a rural swath of northwest Syria on Friday killed at least seven people including four children, a war monitoring group and rescuers said, following months of relative calm in the area. Four strikes by aircraft identified as Russian by ground spotters hit the countryside in Idlib, the last rebel-held zone in war-torn Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors such events in the war as operations and casualties.

The four children killed had been siblings, the Britain-based group said. The White Helmets rescue group gave the same figures and said another dozen people, among them eight children, had been wounded in the strikes.

Russia has been carrying out air strikes in Syria since 2015, helping its ally President Bashar al-Assad reclaim territory from rebels and extremist groups. The strikes had become increasingly rare in recent months, the war monitoring group said.

