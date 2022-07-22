Left Menu

SC directs UP govt to take appropriate action on inquiry panel's report in Vikas Dubey encounter case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take appropriate action on the recommendation submitted by the commission in the Vikas Dubey encounter killing case.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take appropriate action on the recommendation submitted by the commission in the Vikas Dubey encounter killing case. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India said, "We direct state govt to take appropriate action on the recommendation submitted by the commission."

The court also said that the report will be kept on a public domain and be uploaded on the Supreme Court website. The court has received the commission of inquiry report in the Vikas Dubey encounter killing case.

The court noted that the report was submitted in the state assembly. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Government has accepted the recommendations made by the commission of inquiry.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve submitted that there should be closure to this case. He further added that this is a report of the commission of inquiry and it is in the public domain now. The top court was hearing pleas relating to the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates in the state.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9 2020. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple. The history-sheeter was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 2020 after he allegedly attempted to flee. The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

