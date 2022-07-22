Former UP minister's daughter-in-law receives extortion call

The daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh minister Rammurti Singh Verma has received an extortion call demanding Rs 10 lakh with threat to eliminate her family in case she failed to pay the amount, a senior official said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday someone called on the mobile number of Archana Verma, daughter-in-law of former minister Rammurti Singh Verma, from an unknown number and demanded Rs 10 lakh by Friday afternoon with instruction to call on the same number when the money is arranged.

The caller said he will then send the account number in which the money has to be deposited, the SP said, adding that along with this the caller used abusive language while threatening to kill the whole family if he does not get money.

The SP said police have registered a case under Sections 384 (extortion), 504 (insulting)and 507 (threatening to kill) of the IPC on the complaint of Archana Verma. Teams have been formed under Circle Officer (City) Akhand Pratap Singh and the number from which the call was received is being investigated.

Apart from this, police personnel have been deployed at Verma’s house.

Archana Verma's husband Rajesh Verma had unsuccessfully contested the recent assembly election from Dadraul on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

