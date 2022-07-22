Former 'granthi' thrashed, hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan
A former 'granthi' of a gurdwara was allegedly thrashed and his hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.
A 'granthi' is a ceremonial reader of the Sikh holy book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, in a gurdwara.
The incident took place on Thursday night when Gurubaksh Singh was going to Alawada village on a motorcycle, the police said.
The accused stopped him on the pretext of seeking some help and threw chilli powder in his eyes. They also thrashed him and cut his hair, they said.
An FIR has been registered in the matter at Ramgarh police station and an investigation is underway, they said.
