Mali army says it repelled 'terrorist' attack on military base near capital

Mali's army said it repelled a "terrorist attack" on Friday against its main base outside the capital Bamako, which was carried out with car bombs.

"The provisional death toll is two assailants neutralized," it said in a tweet. "The situation is under control and clearing operations are underway to flush out the authors and their accomplices."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)