Gold, electronic items worth Rs 2.01 cr seized; 4 arrested
Over four kg of gold, electronic goods, and cigarettes worth Rs 2.01 crore were seized in two different incidents at the airport here and four individuals were arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Friday.
In the first incident on Wednesday, the authorities recovered gold ingots from two passengers who arrived here from Colombo. The passengers had concealed the precious metal in paste form in their rectum, a release from the Commissioner of Customs K R Uday Bhaskar said.
In the second incident, the department officials recovered gold ingots, cigarettes, and electronic goods from two different passengers who arrived here from Dubai on the same day.
All four passengers involved in the two incidents were arrested and gold, electronic items, and cigarettes were seized from the passengers under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962, the release said.
