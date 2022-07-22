Left Menu

EU launches four legal procedures against UK over Northern Ireland

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:01 IST
The European Commission launched four new legal procedures against Britain on Friday, accusing London of failing to comply with significant parts of the protocol governing post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The move follows the clearance by the British Parliament's lower House of Commons of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would scrap some of the rules governing those arrangements.

