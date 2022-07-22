U.S. designates former Paraguayan president Cartes for involvement in corruption

The United States is designating former Paraguayan president Horacio Cartes for his involvement in "significant corruption," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Former President Cartes obstructed a major international investigation into transnational crime in order to protect himself and his criminal associate from potential prosecution and political damage," Blinken said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)