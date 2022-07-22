Left Menu

BSF seizes gold worth Rs 21.22 Crore along India-Bangladesh Border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 41.49 Kgs of gold worth Rs. 21.22 Crore, which is the biggest single seizure of Gold along the India-Bangladesh Border till now, said the BSF on Friday.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-07-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 21:57 IST
BSF seizes gold worth Rs 21.22 Crore along India-Bangladesh Border
A visual of the Gold seized by BSF. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 41.49 Kgs of gold worth Rs. 21.22 Crore, which is the biggest single seizure of Gold along the India-Bangladesh Border till now, said the BSF on Friday. BSF seized five bags comprising of 321 gold biscuits, four gold bars, one gold coin and one wooden country-made boat. Besides, they recovered four mobile phones, packing material and Bangladeshi newspapers. The Gold is stated to be 24 carat, added BSF.

This is the biggest single seizure of Gold by any Indian Law Enforcement Agency along the India-Bangladesh Border, as claimed by the BSF. On Thursday, BSF received specific intelligence inputs of cross-border movement of smugglers in the area of responsibility of Border Out Post Gunarmath, 158 Battalion BSF, District- North 24 Parganas.

The troops of Border Out Post Gunarmath, 158 Battalion BSF, Sector Kolkata, South Bengal Frontier laid an ambush in the target area of the International Border along Ichhamati River near village Gunarmath. At around 6:30 PM, the ambush party witnessed the movement of about 7-8 suspected smugglers crossing the international border by a wooden country made boat over Ichhamati River and entering inside the Indian territory with some bags. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022