Ukraine's Zelenskiy says cease-fire with Russia, without reclaiming lost lands, will only prolong war - WSJ
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a cease-fire with Russia without reclaiming the lost lands would only prolong the war, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
He warned that a cease-fire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow a badly-needed opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next round.
"Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest," the Wall Street Journal reported, citing comments by Zelenskiy.
