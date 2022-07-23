Bengal minister arrested over school jobs scam
- Country:
- India
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, an official of the agency said.
Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe.
Chatterjee, who is currently the industry minister, was taken to the ED's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area.
''He was not cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He will be produced before a court during the day,'' the ED official told PTI.
ED has also detained Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, after Rs 21 crore in cash was seized from her property, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arpita Mukherjee
- Partha
- Salt Lake
- Chatterjee
- West Bengal
- CGO Complex
ALSO READ
Utah's Great Salt Lake is drying out, threatening ecological, economic disaster
West Bengal SSC scam: ED arrests Partha Chatterjee from Kolkata
Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested, aide Arpita Mukherjee detained by ED in teacher recruitment scam case: Official.
Bengal SSC scam: ED raids minister Partha Chatterjee's residence; seizes Rs 20 crore from close associate