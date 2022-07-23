Left Menu

MP: Three minor sisters drown in pond

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 23-07-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 12:39 IST
MP: Three minor sisters drown in pond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three minor sisters drowned in a pond at a village in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Khatami village on Friday evening, they said. Asha (6), Kundi (8), and Gundi (9), all daughters of one Inam Singh, had gone to take a bath in the pond in the village located within the Dahi police station limits, about 90 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar told PTI.

The siblings drowned when they were playing in the water, he said.

After the parents of the girls, who were working on an agriculture farm, got to know about the incident, they alerted the police, Patidar added.

The bodies of the girls were retrieved from the pond later and sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

