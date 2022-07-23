Left Menu

Seven of 19 missing labourers found in Arunachal jungle

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-07-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 12:58 IST
Seven of 19 missing labourers found in Arunachal jungle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven of the 19 labourers who went missing from a road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh were found in a forest area, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The seven labourers were found in a forest near Huri village in Damin of Kurung Kumey district on Friday night, deputy commissioner Nighee Bengia said.

''Their health conditions are not good and medical assistance is being provided. Their families have been informed. The search is on for the other 12 labourers,'' he said.

The labourers, natives of Assam, fled the remote road construction site at the India-China border on July 5 after they were denied leave to go home for Eid. In two-three groups they took off for their homes on foot through jungles, the officer said.

The labourers have been missing since then, he added.

Bengia had earlier said that the body of one of the missing labourers was found in a river, but after the circle officer of Koloriang who visited Damin to take stock of the situation found no such body, he went back on his statement.

The project site is in Damin circle, about 200 km from Koloriang, the district headquarters.

State Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Naik said that the Indian Air force (IAF) has joined the search operation for the missing labourers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022