Goa's infant mortality rate improved in 2020 as compared to previous year: Report

Birth rate indicates the number of the live births occurring during the year per 1,000 population estimated at mid-year.During the same period, the death rate in the state was 9.30 per thousand population, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 13:12 IST
The infant mortality rate of Goa improved in 2020 as the state recorded 9.12 infant deaths per thousand live births as against the 10.18 such fatalities in the previous year, a report said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Report as on March 31, 2020, which was tabled in the state Assembly on Friday, gave these figures quoting the Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation.

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) is an important indicator of the health status of the community. The IMR is defined as the number of infants dying before reaching one year of age, per thousand live births, in a given year.

The report said that the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in 2020 was 49 per one lakh births. The MMR refers to the deaths of woman due to complications from pregnancy or child birth.

The report also said that the birth rate in 2020 stood at 11.66 per thousand population. Birth rate indicates the number of the live births occurring during the year per 1,000 population estimated at mid-year.

During the same period, the death rate in the state was 9.30 per thousand population, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

