SIT to probe alleged rigging in Uttarakhand SSSC exam held last year

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Friday, filed a police complaint on suspicion of rigging in the December-2021 graduation level recruitment examination.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 23-07-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 15:22 IST
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Friday, filed a police complaint on suspicion of rigging in the December-2021 graduation level recruitment examination. A Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, according to sources.

The Dehradun Police registered a case on Friday against unidentified persons in the case of alleged rigging in the graduation level recruitment examination. After the registration of the case, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) handed over the investigation of the matter to the STF.

The probe was ordered by state director general of police Ashok Kumar on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The UKSSSC conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5 last year (2021). This was the biggest examination of the commission for 854 posts, in which 13 categories of posts of different departments were to be filled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

