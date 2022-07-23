Left Menu

Clashes erupt on outskirts of Libya's Misrata

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 23-07-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 16:42 IST
Armed clashes erupted on Saturday on the outskirts of the Libyan city of Misrata between rival factions near the junction of the main coastal highway leading to Tripoli.

Rival forces allied to the two main sides in a political standoff over control of the Libyan government have mobilized in the city in recent days, according to residents.

