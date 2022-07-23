Woman killed after being branded 'witch' in Jharkhand
An FIR has been lodged against nine persons in the case.Ranchi Superintendent of Police Rural Naushad Alam said the incident took place around 5.15 when Seema was washing utensils in her house. However, our investigation is hinting that it is a case linked to a property dispute, as the accused and the victim were relatives, he said.
A 31-year-old woman was beaten to death by her relative for allegedly practicing witchcraft in the Ranchi district on Saturday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Seema Devi, a resident of Sarjomdih Jamuntoli in Namkum police station area.
The accused woman identified as Baso Devi alias Basanti Devi, 35, has been arrested and police also recovered the iron rod which she used allegedly to kill Seema, police said. An FIR has been lodged against nine persons in the case.
Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam said the incident took place around 5.15 when Seema was washing utensils in her house. Baso Devi came and hit Seema with an iron rod, he said.
"Baso alleged that Seema practised witchcraft due to which some people died in the village. However, our investigation is hinting that it is a case linked to a property dispute, as the accused and the victim were relatives," he said.
