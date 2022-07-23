Left Menu

Woman killed after being branded 'witch' in Jharkhand

An FIR has been lodged against nine persons in the case.Ranchi Superintendent of Police Rural Naushad Alam said the incident took place around 5.15 when Seema was washing utensils in her house. However, our investigation is hinting that it is a case linked to a property dispute, as the accused and the victim were relatives, he said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:24 IST
Woman killed after being branded 'witch' in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old woman was beaten to death by her relative for allegedly practicing witchcraft in the Ranchi district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Seema Devi, a resident of Sarjomdih Jamuntoli in Namkum police station area.

The accused woman identified as Baso Devi alias Basanti Devi, 35, has been arrested and police also recovered the iron rod which she used allegedly to kill Seema, police said. An FIR has been lodged against nine persons in the case.

Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam said the incident took place around 5.15 when Seema was washing utensils in her house. Baso Devi came and hit Seema with an iron rod, he said.

"Baso alleged that Seema practised witchcraft due to which some people died in the village. However, our investigation is hinting that it is a case linked to a property dispute, as the accused and the victim were relatives," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022