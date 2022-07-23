Left Menu

One died, two injured in bike-truck collision in UP

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One youth lost his life while two were seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a speeding truck in Kokhraj area of the district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place when the bike rider tried to negotiate a turn on the Manjhanpur road, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kokhraj police station Ganesh Prasad Singh said.

Shubham Kumar (22) died on the spot while Rahul Patel and Gyan Singh were seriously injured and have been hospitalised, he said.

The victims were going from Kunda in Pratapgarh to Kaushambi, the SHO said. The truck driver is absconding, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

