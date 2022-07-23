Teenager injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

A teenager was injured in a mine blast along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. There was a mine blast in forward area along LoC in Poonch sector in which a teenager was injured, they said.

The injured boy was hospitalised, they said.

