Teenager injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-07-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 19:42 IST
A teenager was injured in a mine blast along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. There was a mine blast in forward area along LoC in Poonch sector in which a teenager was injured, they said.

The injured boy was hospitalised, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

