Four drug peddlers arrested in J-K’s Kishtwar
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Police on Saturday arrested four drug peddlers and seized heroin from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.
On specific information, police apprehended four drug peddlers from different places in Kishtwar, they said.
Those arrested have been identified as Adil Hussain, Mudasir Hussain, Salman Sajjad Kandoo and Afia Tabassum, the officials said.
Two FIRs were registered and investigation was taken up, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Markets in Kashmir witness sluggish sales ahead of Eid
Thirteen dead, three dozen missing after cloudburst in India's Kashmir
Cloudburst near Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas claims five lives: Officials.
Ten dead after cloudburst in India's Kashmir - NDTV
At least 16 dead, dozens missing after flash flood in Kashmir