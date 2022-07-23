Left Menu

Four drug peddlers arrested in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 20:17 IST
Four drug peddlers arrested in J-K’s Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Saturday arrested four drug peddlers and seized heroin from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

On specific information, police apprehended four drug peddlers from different places in Kishtwar, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Adil Hussain, Mudasir Hussain, Salman Sajjad Kandoo and Afia Tabassum, the officials said.

Two FIRs were registered and investigation was taken up, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
4
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022